Modern PHP Cheat Sheet

You can destructure arrays to pull out several elements into separate variables:You can skip elements:As well as destructure based on keys:

# Rest and Spread Operators 5.6

$array = [ 1 , 2 ]; function foo ( int $a, int $b) { } foo (...$array);

function foo ($first, ...$other) { } foo ( 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , …);

function foo ($first, string ...$other) { } foo ( 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , …);

7.4 Arrays with numerical keys can also be spread into a new array:

$a = [ 1 , 2 ]; $b = [ 3 , 4 ]; $result = [...$a, ...$b];

8.1 You can also spread arrays with textual keys starting from PHP 8.1

Arrays can be spread into functions:Functions can automatically collect the rest of the variables using the same operator:Rest parameters can even be type hinted: