Modern PHP Cheat Sheet

# Arrays
# Destructuring 7.1You can destructure arrays to pull out several elements into separate variables:
You can skip elements:
$array = [1, 2, 3];
// Using the list syntax:
list($a, $b, $c) = $array;
// Or the shorthand syntax:
[$a, $b, $c] = $array;
As well as destructure based on keys:
[, , $c] = $array;
// $c = 3
$array = [
'a' => 1,
'b' => 2,
'c' => 3,
];
['c' => $c, 'a' => $a] = $array;
# Rest and Spread Operators 5.6Arrays can be spread into functions:
Functions can automatically collect the rest of the variables using the same operator:
$array = [1, 2];
function foo(int $a, int $b) { /* … */ }
foo(...$array);
Rest parameters can even be type hinted:
function foo($first, ...$other) { /* … */ }
foo('a', 'b', 'c', 'd', …);
function foo($first, string ...$other) { /* … */ }
foo('a', 'b', 'c', 'd', …);
$a = [1, 2];
$b = [3, 4];
$result = [...$a, ...$b]; // [1, 2, 3, 4]
# Attributes 8.0Make your own by tagging a class with
#[Attribute]
You can add them to properties, (anonymous) classes, functions, constants, closures, function arguments:
#[Attribute]
class ListensTo
{
public string $event;
public function __construct(string $event)
{
$this->event = $event;
}
}
Use reflection to get them, you can pass in optional arguments to `
#[
Route(Http::POST, '/products/create'),
Autowire,
]
class ProductsCreateController
{
public function __invoke() { /* … */ }
}
$attributes = $reflectionClass->getAttributes(
ContainerAttribute::class,
ReflectionAttribute::IS_INSTANCEOF
);
# Closures
# Short Closures 7.4
Short closures have automatic access to the outer scope, and only allow a single expression which is automatically returned:
array_map(
fn($x) => $x * $this->modifier,
$numbers
);
# First class callables 8.1
You can now make a closure from a callable by calling that callable and passing it '...' as its argument
function foo(int $a, int $b) { /* … */ }
$foo = foo(...);
$foo(a: 1, b: 2);
# Cosmetics
# Class Names 8.0
As of PHP 8, you can use
::class on objects as well:
Order::class;
$object::class;
# Numeric Values 7.4
Use the
_ operator to format numeric values:
$price = 100_10;
// $100 and 10 cents
# Trailing Commas 8.0
Trailing commas are allowed in several places:
- Arrays
- Function calls
- Function definitions
- Closure
usestatements
# Enums
# Declaring Enums 8.1Enums are built-in in the language:
enum Status
{
case DRAFT;
case PUBLISHED;
case ARCHIVED;
}
# Enum methods 8.1Enums can have methods, as well as have a string or integer value per case:
enum Status: int
{
case DRAFT = 1;
case PUBLISHED = 2;
case ARCHIVED = 3;
public function color(): string
{
return match($this)
{
Status::DRAFT => 'grey',
Status::PUBLISHED => 'green',
Status::ARCHIVED => 'red',
};
}
}
# Exceptions 8.0
Throwing an exception is an expression now, which means there are more places you can throw from, such as short closures or as a null coalescing fallback:
$error = fn($message) => throw new Error($message);
$input = $data['input'] ?? throw new Exception('Input not set');
You also don't have to catch an exception with a variable anymore:
try {
// …
} catch (SpecificException) {
throw new OtherException();
}
# Match 8.0
Similar to
switch, but with strong type checks, no
break keyword, combined arms and it returns a value:
$message = match ($statusCode) {
200, 300 => null,
400 => 'not found',
500 => 'server error',
default => 'unknown status code',
};
# Dealing with null
# Null Coalescing 7.0
Use the null coalescing operator to provide a fallback when a property is
null:
$paymentDate = $invoice->paymentDate ?? Date::now();
It also works nested:
$input = $data['few']['levels']['deep'] ?? 'foo';
null:
$temporaryPaymentDate = $invoice->paymentDate ??= Date::now();
// $invoice->paymentDate is now also set
# Nullsafe Operator 8.0
Chain methods that possibly return
null:
$invoice
->getPaymentDate()
?->format('Y-m-d');
The nullsafe operator can also be chained multiple times:
$object
?->methodA()
?->methodB()
?->methodC();
# Named Arguments 8.0
Pass in arguments by name instead of their position:
setcookie(
name: 'test',
expires: time() + 60 * 60 * 2,
);
Named arguments also support array spreading:
$data = [
'name' => 'test',
'expires' => time() + 60 * 60 * 2,
];
setcookie(...$data);
# Performance
# The JIT 8.0
Enable the JIT by specifying a buffer size in your ini settings; you can switch the jit mode between
function or
tracing:
opcache.jit_buffer_size=100M
opcache.jit=function
; opcache.jit=tracing
# Preloading 7.4
Add
opcache.preload to your ini settings:
opcache.preload=/path/to/project/preload.php
Every file that's loaded in the preload script will be preloaded into memory until server restart.
# Properties
# Property Promotion 8.0
Prefix constructor arguments with
public,
protected or
private to make them promoted:
class CustomerDTO
{
public function __construct(
public string $name,
public string $email,
public DateTimeImmutable $birth_date,
) {}
}
You can still add a constructor body, and combine both promoted and non-promoted properties:
class MyClass
{
public string $b;
public function __construct(
public string $a,
string $b,
) {
assert($this->a !== 'foo');
$this->b = $b;
}
}
# Using new in initializers 8.1PHP 8.1 allows you to use the new keyword in function definitions as a default parameter, as well as in attribute arguments and other places.
This also means that nested attributes are a thing now:
class MyController {
public function __construct(
private Logger $logger = new NullLogger(),
) {}
}
#[Assert\All(
new Assert\NotNull,
new Assert\Length(max: 6),
)]
# Read only properties 8.1Properties can be marked readonly.
Once a readonly property is set, it cannot change ever again.
class Offer
{
public readonly ?string $offerNumber = null;
public readonly Money $totalPrice;
# Types
# Built-in Types
During the PHP 7.x releases and with PHP 8, several new built-in types were added:
-
void: a return type indicating nothing's returned 7.1
-
static: a return type representing the current class or its children 8.0
-
object: anything that is an object 7.2
-
mixed: anything 8.0
# Intersection Types 8.1
Combine several types into one intersection, which means that whatever input must match all of the given types
public function url(WithId&WithSlug $obj): string;
# Typed properties 7.4
Add types to your class properties:
class Offer
{
public ?string $offerNumber = null;
public Money $totalPrice;
}
Beware of the
uninitialized state, which is only checked when reading a property, and not when constructing the class:
$offer = new Offer();
$offer->totalPrice; // Error
# Union Types 8.0
Combine several types into one union, which means that whatever input must match one of the given types:
interface Repository
{
public function find(int|string $id);
}